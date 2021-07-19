Gosport Borough with the Ray Stainton/Steve Woods Memorial Shield after a penalty shoot-out victory over AFC Portchester. Picture: Tom Phillips

The former Pompey manager and Chelsea caretaker boss has been in the dugout for Boro's two Ray Stainton/Steve Woods Memorial Cup friendlies against AFC Portchester at Privett Park.

Rix, 63, was present as Gosport lifted the Memorial Cup thanks to a 5-4 penalties triumph after the second meeting in the space of a week had finished 2-2 in normal time.

Gale has called on Rix's services following the recent departure of his assistant manager Scott Green.

The former England international's last coaching involvement ended in 2017 after four years in charge of Wessex League Premier Division side AFC Portchester.

Gale stressed no agreement has yet been reached between himself and Rix over a permanent position - but has been pleased to have someone with his coaching qualities and experience during the early part of pre-season.

Gale said: 'With Scott leaving, I’ve known Graham a long time, he’s been out of the game for a while and it’s something that he’s maybe looking at.

‘He’s come and helped me the past couple of games and he’s really enjoyed it.

‘It’s something that’s ongoing (talks over assistant role) and it’s something we’ll do in due course.

‘He’s come in and given us a hand and we’ll take it from there. Graham has got a wealth of knowledge - you don’t manage Pompey and you’re not (Gianluca) Vialli’s assistant if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Gosport have been dealt a blow with Pompey pulling out of their scheduled friendly visit to Privett Park on Wednesday night.

The Blues took the decision after launching an 'immediate investigation' into alleged racist messages discovered in an under-18s academy social media group chat.

Boro are still making the trip to face Horndean tomorrow, but Gale is hopeful of securing a friendly for Saturday or next Tuesday following the Pompey call off.

The Boro boss said: 'Losing the Pompey game is not ideal for us, but we’re trying to find a game at home for Saturday.

‘Obviously we’ve got a nice pitch there, so we’re hoping to play at home on Saturday or even next Tuesday.

‘It’s caused us a little bit of an issue (Pompey call off) but you’ve got to get over these things.

