Former Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers young guns and current Ipswich Town teenage goalkeeper among host of new Gosport Borough arrivals

Theo Lewis, right, has returned to Gosport Borough and netted in the opening-day win over Poole. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-19)

Teenage goalkeeper Bert White, 19, brought in on an initial 28-day loan from League One Ipswich, Nick Dembele and Theo Lewis - making a quick return after his summer exit to National League South Hungerford - all featured in Boro's thrilling 4-3 opening-day Southern League Premier South triumph over Poole on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Pompey prospect Harvey Rew, an unused substitute in Boro’s season opener, has agreed on a move to Privett Park having spent some of pre-season with Gale's squad following his Blues release.

The Boro boss has also added teenage prospects Adam Biss, who departed Bristol Rovers this summer, and Stan Bridgman - another who left Pompey at the end of last season.

Teenage former Pompey midfielder Harvey Rew, left, has joined Gosport Borough. Picture: Keith Woodland (310721-238)

Isle of Wight-based Biss departed Rovers' under-18 squad this summer and has opted on a move to Gosport as his next career step, while 19-year-old Bridgman had been training with Northern Irish side Larne.

Gale believes his five new bright young things, with the exception of the more experienced Lewis, will have a big part to play for Boro this term.

The Gosport boss feels all could have exciting futures ahead of them, although they might have to bide their time for minutes as Boro prepare to make the trip to Walton Casuals in the league tomorrow night.

Gale said: ‘I’ve known him for a long time (Bert White). He trained with us a couple of years ago, I know his family, he’s at Ipswich.

‘I made a decision not to take Ryan (Hall), nothing against him, I just made the decision not to take him after looking at him in a few games. He’s a good goalkeeper, Ryan, I just think we needed someone a bit more dominant size-wise.

‘Ellis (Grant) was a bit unlucky, Ellis has been great (in pre-season), he’s just lacking on experience which he will have to get at some stage.

‘We’ve brought Bert in on loan for the moment and we’ll see where that goes with it.

‘We took Nick Dembele with us who was training with us for a couple of sessions, a centre-forward.

‘He’s a London-based lad who’s been around, trained with a few pro clubs, he played abroad in Gibraltar a few years back.

‘He was training with Hungerford when we played them and they had an abundance of centre-forward and didn’t take him.

‘Danny Robinson (Hungerford manager) told me to have a look at him, he’s come in and trained with us, and he played and did fantastic when he came on (against Poole).

On agreeing deals for former Pompey pair Rew and Bridgman, along with ex-Bristol Rovers man Biss, Gale added: ‘Harvey Rew has now agreed and signed as well. I’ve signed Adam Biss, he’s a young lad who lives on the Isle of Wight, he was at Bristol Rovers last year.

‘He’s only a young lad, he’s a bit like the Pompey boys who got released, he’s a great lad who can play centre-half, right-back, he can pay in midfield.

‘These young boys who we’re taking, they’ve got some future I think, they’ve just got to be patient.

‘Stan Bridgman has come back from Ireland, obviously was at Pompey before, he’s not quite match-fit and I like him, he’s a very good player.

‘These young boys have just got to be patient because if we do get injuries, we will get injuries, it’s important we have a squad and you can’t have a squad of all senior players you need some youngsters.’

Gale also reckons Gosport supporters could finally see the best of midfielder Lewis this season following his surprise return to the club.

The Oxford-based former Hawks man, 29, left Privett Park to move to National League South Hungerford this summer.

However, Lewis contacted Gale about a return to Gosport prior to the Poole opener, before rejoining and netted in his side's 4-3 victory.

‘Obviously, I’ve brought Theo Lewis back. I don’t think the Gosport fans have seen the best of Theo,' insisted Gale.

‘He was injured when he was here (past two seasons), he could never get himself quite fit, he’s had a difficult pre-season in the respect of he’s had Covid so he’s a little bit behind.

‘I know what Theo’s quality is, I’ve had him previously, I didn’t really get the chance to work with him properly last year.

‘He left Hungerford, he decided that wasn’t really for him, he decided to leave Hungerford and literally was on the phone to me.