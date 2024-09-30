Former Portsmouth star stands between Gosport Borough and dream FA Cup first round appearance

Former Pompey star Matthew Taylor has won just one of his openign 12 National League games as Wealdstone manager.

A former Fratton Park favourite stands between Gosport Borough and a place in the first round of the FA Cup for only the second time in their history.

The fourth qualifying round draw has handed Boro a trip to north London to take on two divisions higher Wealdstone on Saturday, October 12.

The Stones are managed by ex-Pompey star Matthew Taylor, who has so far experienced tough times since being appointed in May.

Wealdstone are second bottom of the National League after winning just one of their opening 12 fifth tier games.

That was a 1-0 home success against Fylde - who are just above the Stones in the table - back on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Late goals, though, have denied Taylor some much-needed wins in recent weeks.

Southend scored a 94th minute leveller to earn a 1-1 draw while Halifax grabbed a 90th minute equaliser in last Saturday’s 2-2 stalemate.

Taylor’s side ended with just nine men at Halifax after red cards for ex-Premier League defender Adrian Mariappa and Jayden Mundle-Smith.

Goalscoring has been a problem for Taylor, whose side have netted just twice in six home league games and just nine times in 12 games overall.

Leading scorer is three-goal Callum McFarlane, who is on loan from Fulham under-21s.

The match-winner against Fylde was 19-year-old Henry Sandat, who is on loan from Pompey’s Championship rivals Hull City.

Gosport reached the fourth qualifying round with a stunning 3-2 win at National League North strugglers Oxford City at the weekend.

It was the first time they had gone so far since 2014-15, when they defeated Willand 3-1 before losing 6-3 at home to Colchester in their maiden first round proper tie.

Boro have already banked £11,250 in prize money for winning through three FA Cup qualifying rounds. A further £9,375 awaits the 32 fourth qualifying round winners, with the losers receiving £3,135.

For a club like Gosport, in the seventh tier of English football on average gates of under 1,000, that is big money indeed.

