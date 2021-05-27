New signing Bradley Lethbridge, left, with Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale

The former Pompey forward has moved to his hometown club after leaving Isthmian League Premier outfit Bognor.

Lethbridge, 20, who was released by the Blues last summer, netted five times in 10 appearances for the Rocks during the past coronavirus pandemic-blighted season.

Boro boss Gale is delighted to bring the striker on board, but admitted he still has a great deal of ‘learning’ to do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he thanked Bognor boss Jack Pearce for the part he played in helping the deal to go through.

Gale said: ‘He’s a Gosport lad and having met him he wants to play for us. I think it’s a real coup for us to get him, he has still got a lot to learn and is nowhere near the finished article.‘He’s only 20-years-old, but he is a goal scorer. I’m pleased to welcome him to the club and a good addition to the squad we already have.

‘It’s a great opportunity, he’s a young man and a good goal scorer. He has got lots of attributes and can train full-time here with the youngsters.

‘We’ve taken him from Bognor Regis and I would like to thank Jack Pearce. I was made aware he was interested in going elsewhere and with Jack’s help we wouldn’t have secured the deal.’

Lethbridge made three senior appearances for Pompey - all in the EFL Trophy - after coming through the ranks at the club.

The striker scored his only Blues goal for the first-team in an EFL Trophy group stage clash at Oxford United in October 2019.

Lethbridge becomes Gosport's third new signing in as many days, following on from the arrivals of Paul Agbeseyi and Bouwe Bosma.

Boro have also announced a host of last season's squad have committed to the club for the forthcoming campaign.

Mike Carter, Rory Williams, Dan Wooden, Ryan Woodford, Brad Tarbuck, Matt Casey and Owen Roundell have all re-signed.