Former Portsmouth striker John Marquis spells out what he can offer Lincoln as he seals permanent switch to the Imps

The striker’s Pompey exit and permanent switch to the Imps was confirmed this morning, with the 29-year-old penning a deal until the end of the season.

He’s in line to make his debut when Michael Appleton’s 18th-placed side travel to promotion-chasing Rotherham in League One tonight.

That will give Lincoln fans their first glimpse of a player who scored 38 goals in 127 appearances for the Blues.

But before Marquis lets his football do the talking, he gave his new side’s supporters a rundown on what he’ll bring to the Imps between now and the end of the season.

The now former Pompey striker told the Lincoln’s official website: ‘I want to score goals and help the team as much as I can.

‘When chances are created I want to get on the end of them, which is the best way I can help the team.

John Marquis has spelt out what he can offer Lincoln following his Pompey departure. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘It’s an opportunity to get in the areas where I do my best work, which is in and around the box, and get myself and the team some goals.

‘I’m a centre forward that first and foremost works hard for the team, I want to help where I can with my energy and aggression at the top end of the pitch.

‘I’ve also got some good experience to pass on to help the younger players who are already here, but I can also learn from them as well.’

Marquis moves to a Lincoln side that has scored the same number of goals this season in the league as Pompey – 29.

Their current top scorer is fellow forward Anthony Scully, although he has scored just once since the start of October.

Former Blues loanee Chris Maguire is next in the scoring charts at Sincil Bank with four, following his hat-trick against Sunderland last week.

Meanwhile, Marquis will face further competition for a starting place following Appleton’s loan swoops for Swansea duo Jordan Whittaker and Liam Culley.

Marquis moves to Lincoln – who are four points off the relegation zone – with four goals this season and seven in the 32 games he played under Danny Cowley.

He could be reunited with his former colleagues, when Lincoln travel to Fratton Park on April 15.

