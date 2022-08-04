And it could be that he’s needed for a high profile FA Cup tie at higher tier Wimborne later this month!

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull made the decision after Callum McGeorge was hit with a three-game ban for his sending off at Horndean.

McGeorge was shown a straight red in only the second minute of the Wessex League opener for bringing down Rudi Blankson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Hards pictured playing for Fareham Town in 2005. Picture by Mick Young

He will now miss next Tuesday’s Hampshire Senior Cup tie at Millbrook, a league trip to Laverstock and potentially the FA Cup tie at Wimborne on August 20.

That’s presuming, of course, Moneys manage to beat Bemerton at Moon Park in this weekend’s extra preliminary round tie. Which, given the Salisbury-based club’s one result this season, is easier said than done.

‘We toyed with the idea of appealing Callum’s three-game ban,’ revealed Turnbull.

‘It came through in the report as ‘serious foul play’ but it’s not as if he went in two-footed all up the shin.

‘But I’ve never known clubs win those appeals, the chances of winning were minimal.’

McGeorge will keep his place for the trip to Bemerton, who are newly promoted to the Wessex Premier and who thrashed Blackfield & Langley 7-1 away in their midweek curtain-raiser. Former Horndean attacker Greg Peel bagged a hat-trick in an eyebrow-raising triumph at Gang Warily.

Teenager Bailey Neil - who has followed Hards over from Baffins Milton Rovers - will be handed a competitive debut at Millbrook next midweek.

The experienced Tom Price, who returned to Moneys in the summer, has not yet played following an operation.

If Moneys lose at Bemerton, they will play New Milton in a Wessex League Cup tie on August 20. Chances are, Neil will don the gloves in that competition as well.

Hards – the son of Winchester City’s FA Vase winning manager Neil Hards – was at Portsmouth as a youngster prior to playing in Australia. On returning to England, he played for Fareham Town in the Wessex League and Gosport Borough.

Moneys, meanwhile, are without James Franklyn and Josh Hazell (both holiday) and Callum Glen (suspended) at Bemerton, but Jordan Pile is available again.

Baffins are the first Portsmouth area club in FA Cup action this weekend, hosting Alton on Friday night.

Fareham Town welcome Wessex Premier rivals Hythe & Dibden to Cams Alders on Saturday, while AFC Portchester, Horndean and US Portsmouth are all away.

The Royals are at Hellenic Leaguers Corsham, Horndean travel to higher tier Thatcham, and US trek to Midsomer Norton in Somerset to face Western Leaguers Welton Rovers.

The only one of the six Portsmouth area clubs to have ever reached the FA Cup first round is Fareham, who managed it four times between 1979 and 1988 during their Southern League days.