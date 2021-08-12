Former Sheffield United and current Crawley defender completes Hawks loan move
Hawks have completed the signing of centre-back Emmanuel Adebowale on an initial 28-day loan deal from League Two Crawley.
The former Sheffield United defender becomes Paul Doswell's 14th summer signing and arrives just two days before the club's National League South season opener against Welling United at Westleigh Park on Saturday.
Doswell had been searching to bolster his centre-back options with both Jamie Collins (hamstring) and Sam Magri (calf) currently out injured.
Adebowale, 23, who started his career with Championship side Sheffield United before leaving after a two-year scholarship deal in the summer of 2016, has made just six appearances for fourth tier Crawley since moving to the West Sussex outfit in January 2020.
Prior to that, Adebolawe spent the first half 2019-20 campaign with National League South Eastbourne Borough - where he came up against Doswell's Hawks - after impressing during a loan stint the season previous.
With both Collins and Magri ruled out of Hawks' season opener, he could go straight into the starting line up against Welling having trained with his new team-mates for the first time today.
Adebowale becomes Doswell's second signing this week after former Southampton and Huddersfield midfielder Oscar Gobern arrived on Tuesday.