Clanfield's Dan Penfold during his side's Hampshire Premier League victory over Lyndhurst. Picture by Alex Shute

But boss Lee Blakely isn’t planning to fix up any friendlies to fill the gaps in his club’s Senior Division fixture list.

Clanfield collected their seventh win in nine games with a 3-2 Westleigh Park victory over rock bottom Lyndhurst.

The New Forest club twice pegged them back after Fred Penfold and Olly Long - two of Clanfield’s ex-Moneyfields contingent - had put the hosts ahead.

Tempers rise at Westleigh Park. Picture by Alex Shute

Alex Bartlett put Clanfield ahead for the third and final time with around 15 minutes to go.

‘It was a frustrating afternoon but we got the job done,’ said Blakely. ‘That’s all that matters.

‘This is like our pre-season now, working on formations for next season.’

The only league games Clanfield have left are against Stockbridge (March 12), Denmead (March 26), Lyndhurst (April 2) and Sway (April 16).

Action from Clanfield's 3-2 victory over Lyndhurst. Picture by Alex Shute

Asked if he would be arranging any friendlies, Blakely replied: ‘Not at this moment in time.

‘I don’t want to risk any more injuries.’

Micky Viggor recently suffered a broken leg against Denmead, while Brandon Willmore went off early at the weekend. Brandon Newman is another currently injured.

Willmore had switched from centre half to right back after Joe Crowe withdrew late on through sickness.

Clanfield go for goal. Picture by Alex Shute

Billy Ashmore came on for Willmore, a welcome return for the player after around 18 months out.

In contrast to Clanfield’s four games left, Colden Common still have 10 league fixtures to play - plus a HPL Cup semi-final against lower division Meon Milton.

James Barker (Clanfield, middle) during his side's 3-2 victory over Lyndhurst. Picture by Alex Shute