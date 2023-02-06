Fred Penfold returns from long ban to fire Clanfield into semi-finals of Hampshire Trophy

Fred Penfold returned from a lengthy suspension to fire Clanfield into the semi-finals of the Hampshire Trophy.

The striker, who had sat out his team’s previous six league and cup games, came off the bench to plunder the winner at Bournemouth Sports.

Drawn away for the fourth round running, the Hampshire Premier Leaguers had to come from behind against a team lying third in the Dorset Premier League.

After falling behind early on, Clanfield levelled when a high press forced a mistake and Dan Penfold scored.

Fred Penfold struck his 10th goal of the season when he collected an Olly Long pass and netted with 15 minutes remaining.

The win keeps alive Clanfield hopes of a first major piece of silverware since winning the Hampshire Intermediate Cup in 1998/99.

‘It was an excellent win,’ enthused Clanfield boss Lee Blakeley. ‘I was really pleased with the performance and the result.

‘We started off slowly, for the first 15 or 20 minutes, and conceded a sloppy goal. But their goal sparked us into life - we were excellent from that point on.’

Clanfield are one of two HPL clubs in the last four, with reigning champions Colden Common booking their semi-final place with a 3-1 victory over Denmead.

Yateley United are also through after winning 2-1 on the Isle of Wight against Whitecroft & Barton Sports.

Yateley have won all 15 of their Thames Valley Premier League games this season, and dished out a 5-0 hammering to Clanfield’s divisional rivals Locks Heath in an earlier round.

The other semi-final spot will go to the winners of the Northwood St Johns v Hartley Wintney U23s tie.

‘Whoever we draw we’ll be confident,’ said Blakeley. ‘We’re building some momentum.’

Clanfield have another big match next weekend, away to HPL Senior Division table-toppers Andover New Street Swifts.

‘For me personally, these games are why you’re in football,’ Blakeley remarked. ‘We want competitive games and we want to test ourselves week in and week out.’

Defenders Stan Hopkins and Dan Clasby - ineligible to face Bournemouth Sports having played for Fleetlands in the Hampshire Senior Cup - come back into contention for the trip to New Street Swifts.

