Free-scoring Locks Heath finding form as they hit Winchester Castle for six to make it 13 goals in past two matches

Kian Hampshire, right, struck in Locks Heath's thumping 6-1 win at Winchester Castle. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030821-21)

David Dunkley, Ryan Bath, Tristan Dawson, Kian Hampshire, Connor Johnson and substitute Charlie Wakefield were all on the scoresheet as Heath hammered Winchester.

For Locks Heath, who had failed to win any of their opening three league fixtures, it was a second straight victory – and they've netted 13 times in picking up those triumphs.

Heath assistant manager Jon Whitfield believes the latest win will give the squad another huge confidence boost heading into games against high-flying Sway and Hayling United over the bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Winchester Caste is always a difficult place to go because you never know what you’re going to get with the pitch. The weather always affects things and they’re a tough team,’ said Whitfield.

‘They’re one of these teams you need to score first against. If they get the first goal then they can be quite difficult to break down.

‘We got some early goals, we were into a quick lead, once we got one we got two and three very quickly.

‘We went into half time at 4-1 up and we were able to make changes and give people minutes, which is still what we’re trying to do.

‘We’re trying to not tire people out, give people minutes, and make sure people are ready for the two games in three days coming up. It’s going to be difficult.’

Locks Heath came flying out the traps and were three goals in front by the 25-minute mark.

Dunkley broke the deadlock after just 13 minutes with Bath and Dawson also striking in the 12 minutes which followed.

Johnson added a fourth before the break as Locks were in complete control at half time despite Jack Snellgrove striking for Winchester.