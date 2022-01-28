Thumbs up from a Hatton Rovers player after his side's 6-1 win over Pelham at Farlington. Picture: Kevin Shipp.

Jason Shewsbury, Will Connole, Chris Thompson and Chris Browne all scored in their 10th successive victory - 4-1 against AFC Fairfields. Joe Morley replied from a long-range free kick.

Joe Boxall struck four times - taking his seasonal tally to 31 in just 14 matches - as AFC Tamworth hammered Saturn Royale 15-0.

Callum Dart also struck four times for second-placed Tamworth with further goals coming from Jamel Welch (3), Connor Bevan, Freddy Stamp, Ewan Bird and Jack Holloway.

David Louth and Mikey Uko were on target for AFC Eastney in a 2-2 draw with Al's Bar, where Eastney’s man of the match honours went to right back Richard Duggan.

Horndean Hawks thrashed Fratton Trades A 9-0 with goals from Martin Howe (4), Mitch Colema (3) and Olly Mclintock (2).

Division 6 leaders AFC Eastney Reserves dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw with third-placed Padnell Rovers.

Josh Perkins netted for Eastney with a great free-kick with Jamie Labrow scoring for Rovers.

Hatton Rovers drew level at the top with Eastney on 28 points after a 6-1 drubbing of Pelham Arms.

Harry Knight scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season with Lewis Sell (2), Sean Payne and Omed Rasul also on target.

Rock bottom King George Rovers are improving every week and getting closer to their first points.

They were only beaten 4-2 by Spartan Athletic, who netted through Jamie Robinson (2), John Sole and Matt Morgan. Craig Pitt and Justin Patterson replied for Rovers.

A Leon Porter hat-trick and goals for Andy Bellinger and Harry Regan helped AFC Prospect Farm Rangers defeat Milton Park Rangers 5-2. Mitchell Smith twice replied.

Jack Spragg netted twice as Cross Keys Athletic ended a run of four Division 4 defeats with a 5-1 win over Jubilee Reserves.

Jamie Hayden, Julian Atanassov and Stu Mitchell were also on target with Jubilee’s consolation being an own goal by Rian Taylor.

Prince of Wales remain top after drubbing Fratton Trades Reserves 5-1 thanks to goals from Glyn Cooper (2), Mark Whitwick (2) and Cameron Rush.

AFC Lakeside found themselves down to 10 men early in the second half but still defeated Fleur De Lys U23 2-1 with goals from Tom Andrews and Josh Townsley.

Andy Turnbull and Tom Wray both struck four times as Fratton Trades thumped Horndean United 10-1 in Division 3. Dean Hewitt and James Erskin also netted.

AC Copnor missed the opportunity to go top after only drawing 2-2 against Waterlooville Wanderers. Konnor Burns and Bradley Hartill were on target for Copnor with Ryan King and Allfie Potter replying.

Cosham Trades are now in joint second place in Division 2 after Josh Parry - with a great free-kick - Rob Grudinskis, Morgan Easen and Louie O'Brien netted in a 4-1 win over Old Boys Athletic.

North End Cosmos moved to within three points of Division 1 leaders Wicor Mill with a 5-3 victory over Purbrook thanks to goals from Lincoln Pepall (3), Louis Jeff and Remmi Cake.

