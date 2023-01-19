Freehouse (pink) v FFTP at Westleigh Park. Picture: Keith Woodland

They suffered a 6-1 defeat by FFTP on the 3G surface at Westleigh Park - one of only six matches to survive the latest bout of wintry weather.

Freehouse have now drawn two and lost six of their eight top flight fixtures. One of those draws was a 4-4 stalemate with FFTP in November, but this time they conceded goals to Issa Bangura (2), Shaleh Ahmed, Stuart Guilfoyle, Imon Khan and Jamal Ahmed. Gulusan Karapinar replied.

Cross Keys remained three points clear of Padnell Rovers at the top of Division 4 after both tasted victory.

Keys defeated a Fleur De Lys side who only had the bare 11 players and no recognised goalkeeper 6-2.

Keys went ahead in the second minute through Johnny White, and Dale March put White through for his second.

Fleur replied with a far post header from Jack Lawton’s cross but March restored Keys’ two-goal advantage by half-time.

A through ball from Connor Marriott set up Anton Dewing to make it 4-1 and Craig Mansbridge added a fifth with a great strike from outside the 18-yard box.

Craig Mitchell completed the half-dozen haul before Lewie Hayward grabbed a second Fleur consolation.

Harry Hatherley and Louis Smith both scored twice as Padnell thumped Al’s Bar 6-1. Jay Saunders and Charlie Kaminski also netted in a game well refereed by Nathan White.

Jordan Rayment struck a hat-trick as Waterlooville Wanderers defeated AFC Eastney 6-2 in Division 5. Ryan King (2) and Adam White also scored.

Another hat-trick hero was Harrison Green, who netted all his goals in the first half in Soberton’s 5-2 win over AFC Fairfields in Division 6.

Callum Zangoura and Joe Hennigan also netted as Soberton opened up a 5-0 half-time lead.

Charlie Smith and Tommy Tierney both netted trebles as leaders Coach & Horses Albion caned Fratton Trades 8-0 in Division 3 at Sevenoaks Road.

