Tommy Leigh celebrates Accrington's victory over Boreham Wood that set up tomorrow's FA Cup visit of Leeds United. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Five years ago this weekend, he was lining up for Baffins Milton Rovers in a Wessex League fixture against Horndean. A crowd of 83 were in attendance.

Tomorrow, Tommy Leigh appears live on BBC television playing against a Premier League giant in the FA Cup. Thousands will be inside Stanley’s cramped ground, millions could be watching on the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 22, Leigh will be a central figure in Accrington Stanley’s bid for what would be a seismic shock against Leeds United.

Tommy Leigh in action for Baffins Milton Rovers in 2018/19. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It was his midweek extra-time penalty that sent Pompey’s League One rivals Stanley through to the fourth round.

His 97th minute spot-kick - past ex-Hawks goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore - was sufficient to see off non-league Boreham Wood at The Wham Stadium.

Now, in a lunchtime kick off beamed to the nation on the Beeb, Leigh is living every schoolboy’s dream.

To many, the Premier League and the Champions League are the be all and end all of Pele’s beautiful game. But the Football Association Challenge Cup, when it produces ties such as Accrington Stanley v Leeds United, is still capable of unrivalled magic.

Fraser Quirke - a good friend of Tommy’s dad Steve - was Portchester’s reserve manager in 2016/17.

He was instantly taken by Tommy’s talents, the youngster still in love with the game despite being released from the Portsmouth academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I played him in the middle of midfield,’ Quirke, currently manager of Wessex League club US Portsmouth, recalled. ‘He was a very assured young man.

‘He was really slight, there was nothing to him - he’s filled out a bit now - but he had real good quality.

‘A lot of youngsters in this area - all over the country - get released (by professional clubs), a lot lose the love for the game, lose the motivation and end up in the non-league system.

‘Tommy always believed he had the ability, and now he’s getting his absolute just rewards. It’s brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I have known Tommy since he was a baby. Maybe he’s probably had a carefree attitude to life. That could have helped him, as after he was released he just carried on playing the game he loves. It wasn’t a case of getting released ended up stifling his love for the game.

‘It was like a case of ‘right, what’s the next challenge?’ First it was Baffins, then Bognor, now this.

‘He’s absolutely thriving, and good on him. And it’s not as if he signed for someone like Crawley where he could still live at home with the family blanket. He’s gone into a whole new world, having to make new friends, and become a professional for the first time.’

Tommy helped Baffins - managed by his dad - win the Wessex League Cup in 2018/19. From there, he jumped three divisions in the non-league pyramid to sign for Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer of 2021 came another three-division leap, this time to Accrington. In an instant, Tommy Leigh - ex-Portchester reserves - was a professional in the same division as home-town club Pompey.

In just over two years, he had gone from the top flight of the Wessex League to League One. Some journey.

His goal against Boreham Wood was his 11th of the campaign. Having scored in his last three league and cup outings, Leigh is now just four goals off equalling the number current Fratton Park striker Colby Bishop netted for Accrington last season.

Quirke - whose son Cameron was in the same Portchester youth team as Tommy six years ago - added: ‘It’s fantastic to say I have played a very small part in Tommy’s development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s what you do this for, it makes it all worthwhile.

‘It was a great time for me (at Portchester), we had a really exciting crop of youngsters.’

Also among Tommy’s Royals reserve colleagues were Tommy Tierney and Harry Birmingham, currently playing for Wessex League Premier clubs Horndean and Moneyfields. Cameron Quirke, now at USP and still playing under his dad’s management, is another step 5 regular.