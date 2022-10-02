‘Frustrating’ first half red card for goalkeeper Boxall costs Fleetlands the chance of ending Andover Town’s unbeaten Wessex League record

That was the verdict of boss Dan Greenwood after the Coptermen conceded twice in the second half to lose 3-2 at the Portway.

Fleetlands were leading 2-1 in the first half through goals from Jamie Wrapson and right-back Jack Farrier, either side of a superb long-range effort from Brendon Holmes.

Boxall was then red carded for a handball outside his area, and with no keeper on the bench Jack Davies - usually a striker - went in goal instead.

Jamie Wrapson was among Fleetlands' goalscorers at Andover Town. Picture: Neil Marshall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Gosport Borough striker David Jerrard and Harrison Hale, the latter via a deflection, struck in the second half to end Fleetlands’ run of four straight Division 1 victories.

‘It was frustrating,’ declared Greenwood. ‘The referee said Joe had prevented a definite goalscoring opportunity, which was debatable. Ultimately, that cost us the game.’

Ironically, Greenwood had a keeper on the bench the previous week, Harry Page, as clubs are allowed to name more subs for FA Vase ties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We were well in control,’ the manager added. ‘We said at half-time to keep doing what you’re doing, but it was always going to be a tough ask. I couldn’t fault the effort, though.

‘Even in the second half, they didn’t trouble us as much as they could have done. Their second goal was from a corner and their third deflected in off the foot of Jamie Winter.’

Fleetlands were without suspended pair Callum Dart and Keenan New, with Dale Mason, Kai Sterne, Cam Stone and Dan Clasby also unavailable for the game against third-placed Town.

The latter four are all back in contention for Tuesday’s league trip to table-topping Downton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins are ahead of New Milton Town on goal difference, following yesterday’s 2-1 win over Fawley, but have two games in hand.