‘Unplayable’ strikers help Baffins Milton Rovers romp to club record Wessex League victory at Brockenhurst

Kelvin Robinson and Jason Parish both scored twice in an eyebrow-raising 6-1 thrashing of Brockenhurst in the New Forest.

Dual signed Winchester City attacker Tom Vincent - the central forward in the front three - again impressed, while Alpay Ali jumped off the bench to score Rovers’ final goal.

Robinson, Vincent and Ali have now all scored seven league and cup goals this season, while skipper Parish has four.

Jason Parish (middle) scored twice and provided two assists for Kelvin Robinson as Baffins romped to a Wessex League club record win at Brockenhurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first time Baffins had ever scored six goals away from home in a Wessex League fixture since making the step up from the Hampshire Premier League six years ago.

They had previously won 5-0 away four times in league action - at Folland and Fleet Spurs in Division 1 (2016/17) and at Bashley (2017/18) and Amesbury (2019/20) in the top flight.

Baffins led 6-0 at Brock before Mitchell Speechley-Price bagged a late consolation.

Thompson had told The News in the build-up to the game that he would have been delighted with a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, he now has a new bar by which to measure Baffins’ performances.

‘I would have been happy with a point, but I’m more happy with three,’ he remarked.

‘That’s been a long time coming, we have been threatening that for three or four games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It just all clicked - the front three (Robinson, Vincent and Parish) were unplayable, absolutely different class.’

Parish claimed two assists as Robinson put Baffins in control, with Vincent setting up Parish to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Parish grabbed his second, Vincent claiming another assist, before one-time Pompey Academy defender Obi Saidy netted his first Baffins goal.

Ali made it 6-0 as Rovers extended their winning streak to five in all competitions, including three in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It shows we can compete with the best,’ Thompson added. ‘We showed that against Horndean (3-0 FA Cup win in August) and we didn’t deserve to lose to Portchester (3-2 in the league).’

Rovers now seek a sixth straight win at home to Premier League strugglers Blackfield & Langley on Tuesday.