Frustration for Pete Stiles as Fareham Town are hit by late Alton winner

Curt Robbins, right. Picture: Keith Woodland (051220-69)

The Reds looked on course to pick up a point at Cams Alders, only for Richie Hunter's stoppage-time strike to wrap up victory for the visitors.

Stiles was left to rue what he described as an off-day for his side. The Fareham boss, whose side are the division's highest scorers with 30 goals, felt it was an afternoon in which very little fell in his team's favour.

Stiles said: ‘It was a really disappointing day. They (Alton) probably had three shots on goal the whole game and we just couldn’t hit the target.

‘We had all the possession, we absolutely battered them, it was the opposite to how it’s been in recent weeks.

‘No matter what we did - headers were just over the bar, shots were just over the bar - we didn’t get enough on target.

‘I thought we were going to get a draw at one point and I thought that was disappointing so to lose was a bit harsh.

‘I’m not going to lose sleep over it, but I’m bitterly disappointed. If you’re going to do well then those are the games you need to be winning.’

Alton went in leading 1-0 at the break thanks to Ed Dryden's 25th-minute effort.

Fareham's pressure finally paid off 13 minutes from time, with Curt Robbins pulling the hosts level.

However, with the Reds going all out to find a winner, they were caught out and Hunter made sure it was Alton who claimed victory.

Stiles added: ‘We were committing everyone forward because after we’d equalised we had another hit the post and bounce back into the keeper's arms - it was one of them days.

‘Even at half time, the players were saying, ‘there’s no way we’re losing this,’ but it just didn’t happen for us.