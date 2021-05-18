Glenn Turnbull: I wouldn’t have joined Moneyfields if they’d stayed in the Southern League

Glenn Turnbull admits he would be staying at US Portsmouth if Moneyfields had remained in the Southern League next season. Pic: Martyn White.

The increased travelling at step 4 level would have persuaded him to stay at the Victory Stadium rather than decamp to Dover Road.

Turnbull was made aware when he was interviewed for the role that Moneys had applied to the FA in late March to take one step back and return to the Wessex League Premier for financial reasons.

Today they were informed their wish had been granted - unlike Petersfield, Andover Town and Blackfield & Langley who were all demoted two divisions in recent years for asking for voluntary relegation.

‘I knew it was part of the deal,’ said Turnbull. ‘But even until this week I wasn’t 100 per cent sure.

‘It got to the point where I said to Pete (Seiden, Moneyfields chairman) ‘if it doesn’t come off then I won’t be coming.’

‘Had Moneys been put in Wessex 1, we (Turnbull and his management team) would probably still have joined.’

Regarding Southern League travelling, Turnbull said: ‘I could have been offering players £65 a week, that’s half decent money. But then you’d be saying ‘you need Tuesday afternoon off and probably Wednesday morning as we’re up in Bristol, and then on Saturday we’re just south of Birmingham. That wouldn’t equate to value for money. With training, they’d be playing for a pound an hour!’

Next season’s Wessex Premier includes a record six clubs from the Portsmouth area.

With Moneys coming back down and USP going up, the pair join AFC Portchester, Baffins Milton Rovers, Fareham Town and Horndean.

All six should be competitive in a season which will produce 30 Portsmouth area derbies.

‘It’s unbelievable for the Wessex,’ said Turnbull. ‘As Fraser (Quirke, assistant USP boss) would say in the Navy, they must be laughing kitbags.