Glenn Turnbull's message to Moneyfields squad ahead of first of 10 Wessex League Premier derby battles

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

Moneys make the trip to Baffins for what will be the first of 10 crunch clashes against fellow clubs from the PO postcode area in the league this term.

Along with Rovers, Moneyfields also have Wessex Premier matches with AFC Portchester, Fareham Town, Horndean and Turnbull's former club US Portsmouth to look forward to this season.

But the Moneys boss does not want his squad to place any extra importance on those derby fixtures.

Instead, Turnbull is eager for his players to treat the Baffins trip as they would any other Wessex Premier meeting.

The Moneyfields boss said: ‘Baffins have started well and it’s the first of the 10 local derbies so I’m sure everyone will make a big thing about that.

‘For me, I just want us to make sure we’re focused, we’re set up, we don’t get drawn into the emotion of it.

‘Equally, the lads are keen to go on and put a decent account of ourselves there.

‘I think out of the 10 games that we’ve got, the 10 local derbies, I said if anyone could get 15-plus points out of them they’d have been doing really well. If we can get anything out of the game then I’ll be happy.’

Striker Andy Todd could be involved for Moneys again after making his debut in the weekend win over Blackfield & Langley.

He managed to get through 90 minutes in his first competitive match since former club US Portsmouth's League Cup final defeat to Hamworthy in May.