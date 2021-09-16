Gosport Borough boss Gale: Southern League win against Yate doesn’t give us the edge in FA Cup return

Gosport striker Dan Wooden goes for goal during last weekend's Southern League win against Yate. Picture: Tom Phillips

Having come from behind to win 2-1 in a Southern League Premier South fixture at Privett Park, Boro now travel to south Gloucestershire in the FA Cup.

Gosport are aiming to book a place in the third qualifying round for the first time since 2015/16, but boss Shaun Gale knows last Saturday’s victory counts for nothing at Lodge Road.

‘I don’t see the fact we beat them gives us an edge,’ he declared.

‘They’re at home this time and will be as desperate to beat us as we will be to beat them.

‘It’s an FA Cup tie and all non-league clubs want to reach the first round. But you know and I know there are no guarantees.’

Boro boast a fine defensive record. After conceding three on the opening day against Poole, keeper Bert White has only been beaten twice in the subsequent six league games.

He kept a fourth clean sheet in that period at Swindon Supermarine on Tuesday - a 0-0 stalemate in Wiltshire keeping Boro second in the table.

‘It was very pleasing,’ said Gale. ‘We probably played better than we have done for a while.

‘They’re a good side and will be up there, they have some good experienced players.

‘But we limited them to only one real chance - and that was offside - and we should have been in front at half-time.

‘Ryan Woodford will be disappointed to miss a free header - that was right off the training ground - and Nick Dembele should have scored.

‘The second half petered out a bit, but the lads were absolutely outstanding again, I couldn’t have asked for any more.

‘You want to be defensively sound and solid, but you still want to have an attacking threat. We’ve had both so far.

‘If we carry on having nine or 10 players performing week in week out, we’ll give ourselves half a chance of doing what we want to do.’

Gale added: ‘The only thing that matters is when I leave Yate on Saturday we’re in the hat for the next round.

‘If we get a replay so be it, but I won’t be planning to play for a draw - I don’t think you can do that.’

Gale reports no new injury concerns from the Supermarine draw, where Rory Williams was given his first start of 2021/22.

Matt Briggs and Dan Wooden both came off in the second half as precautions, but should be fine for the weekend.

Josh Huggins, who captained Gosport prior to being injured against Chesham last month, could be added to the squad.