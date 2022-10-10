Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale ‘not prepared to let the hard work of the last couple of years fizzle out’

Those are the words delivered by Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale ahead of Tuesday’s Southern League trip to Met Police.

Gale admits Boro are in the ‘doldrums’ after a tough few weeks that have brought both Premier South and cup woes.

Gosport have crashed out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy to lower division pair Paulton Rovers and Bristol Manor Farm.

Harry Kavanagh could be back for Gosport's midweek trip to Met Police. Picture by Tom Phillips

Injuries and sickness, plus Eastleigh recalling defender Brendon Willson from a loan spell, also contributed to last weekend’s Trophy exit at Manor Farm.

In the league, Boro have lost due to a highly debatable injury-time penalty at leaders Truro and last midweek led 2-0 at Hayes & Yeading after five minutes, only to go down 3-2.

Previewing the trip to Met Police, who have also made an inconsistent start to the league campaign, Gale was on the front foot.

‘When things go against you in football, they go against you,’ he declared.

‘But I’m not prepared to see to let the hard work of the last couple of years fizzle out.

‘It’s a 24-7 job this, and the chairman (Iain McInnes) has also put in a lot of hard work, and there’s people behind the scenes.

‘We’ve taken the club to a level where there are more expectations now.

‘We’ve taken it to a level where there’s 600/700 people watching.’

That is true. In 2019/20, Gosport average just 286 in Premier South action before the pandemic took hold. This season, they are averaging 666 in the seventh tier - only unbeaten high-fliers Weston-super-Mare (678) are averaging more in the division.

Gale questioned some of his players’ desire in their Trophy exit at Manor Farm, a defeat which cut off another potential revenue stream.

‘We have to do the basics well,’ he said. ‘The minimum is to give your all. Some of them (at Manor Farm) didn’t do that.

‘I have not had to say that about this group ever. Have some of them got the stomach for it?

‘If you’re not on the bus, you’re not with us. I need players who will fight together.

‘We’ve got to get out of the doldrums and go to Met Police and get something.’

Billie Busari and Harry Kavanagh were late withdrawals from the squad that travelled to Manor Farm through sickness.

Gale is hoping they could be back available for Tuesday, where a win would take Boro into the play-offs providing Poole and Dorchester don’t pick up three points.

He will be waiting on the fitness of Rory Williams, Brad Tarbuck and Pompey loanee Harry Jewitt-White, who all missed the Trophy loss due to injury.

Due to the absentees, Gale had to include 18-year-old pair Finn Walsh-Smith and Issy Kaba in the starting line-up at Manor Farm.