Gosport Borough suffer FA Trophy exit to lower division opposition after succession of pre-match blows

Hot on the heels of an FA Cup exit at Paulton Rovers, Boro suffered a 2-0 defeat at another Southern League Division 1 South club Bristol Manor Farm.

Two second-half goals from Evander Grubb and Jake Gosling condemned Gosport to defeat at the Portway, with boss Shaun Gale left to rue a host of pre-match blows.

First, Eastleigh recalled teenage centre half Brendon Willson. With Matt Briggs facing around four weeks out with a knee injury, that meant teenager Finn Walsh-Smith was partnered with Ryan Woodford - the latter making his first start of the season.

Gosport manager Shaun Gale

Billie Busari and Harry Kavanagh were ruled out of the trip to Bristol through sickness - the latter informing Gale at 5am on the day of the game.

Brad Tarbuck and Rory Williams, two of Boro’s most experienced players, were sidelined with injury.

And a groin problem also ensured Pompey loanee Harry Jewitt-White joined the list of absentees.

In all, Gale could only name two outfielders - Harvey Bradbury and youngster Jake Wright - on the bench, alongside sub keeper Nick Harvey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They aren’t excuses, they’re facts,’ stated Gale. ‘But we should still be going through, we should still be winning.

‘We were literally down to the bare bones, I took all I had available.

‘Izzy Kaba had to start, he’s got a good future but he’s hardly had any minutes.

‘Finn Walsh-Smith, he’s just turned 18 and I’m asking him to do a man’s job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s no excuses, though, we have to do better, simple as that.

‘Brendon has been outstanding for us and he was a big loss. Bradders (Eastleigh boss Lee Bradbury) told me he was really sorry, but I told him you’ve got to look after your own club first.

‘I’ll now speak to a few people to see if I can get a centre half in, but it’s not going to be easy.

‘In football, when things are against you, they’re against you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s disappointing to go out of any cup competition, whether it’s against higher or lower division opposition.’