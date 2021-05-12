Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale to invite trialists back for pre-season training

Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale. Picture: Tom Phillips

The Boro boss was impressed with what he saw from the 10 free agents who were handed some game time against the Wessex League Premier Division side.

Gale will not be able to ask all of the trialists that turned out in the 3-0 win over Baffins back when the team return for pre-season next month.

He said: ‘It was only young lads who we had in, I was really, really pleased with a lot of them.

‘I’d seen a couple of them play previous but other than that I hadn’t. There were five of the under-23s lads who played as well and one out of the under-18s who’s only 17, so it was a really good exercise.

‘I can’t take everyone (all the trialists) but there are probably a handful I will get back for pre-season.

‘Bearing in mind some of these can play in our under-23s and be around the first team, there will be more than a handful we’ll take.

‘We can’t take everyone but we’ll take quite a few of them into our squad and look to develop them from there.

‘The ones who are close to the first team then great, the ones who aren’t so close can be around our under-23s and possibly go out on loan where they can get some experience of playing men’s football.'

Two of the trialists netted in the 3-0 victory while under-23 player Callum Smith got the other goal.

Most of the unsigned players who featured are London-based, but Gale revealed the club are exploring the possibility of finding accommodation to bring youngsters to the area.

He added: 'These are young lads who are happy to move to be part of something.

‘It’s something we’re looking at (accommodation).