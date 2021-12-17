Gosport Borough bring back striker Ryan Pennery after stints with Moneyfields, AFC Portchester and AFC Totton

Striker Ryan Pennery has secured a return to Gosport Borough. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (300319-5)

Portsmouth-based Pennery, who has made the switch after a brief stint at Southern League Division One AFC Totton, will go straight in the squad for Boro's Southern League Premier South trip to Wimborne tomorrow.

The 26-year-old striker had a brief dual-signed spell with Wessex League Premier Division AFC Portchester earlier this season, where he netted once in seven appearances as he made his playing return following a prolonged period out with an ACL injury.

Pennery, who scored from the penalty spot in Totton's Hampshire Senior Cup win at Gosport earlier this month, has now agreed on a move back to the club he previously represented.

The attacker had a spell with Boro in the 2017-18 and 18-19 seasons before moving to Moneyfields. Gosport boss Gale believes Pennery provides him with a 'different' attacking option and views the deal as a real 'coup' for the club.

Gale said: ‘He looked sharp in training last night. Totton were good enough to allow him to leave without any problems, they basically just said he could sign for us, he's someone who scores goals and I'm looking forward to working with him.

‘He's someone I've known about for a long time - I've never got to work with him - but he was obviously at Gosport a few seasons ago.