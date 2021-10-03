Gosport Borough earn manager Shaun Gale's praise as flying season start continues with Dorchester victory

Gosport celebrate Bradley Tarbuck's opener at Dorchester. Picture: Tom Phillips

First half strikes from Bradley Tarbuck and Dan Wooden made it seven league wins in nine this season with a 2-0 triumph at Dorchester.

With Hayes still involved in the FA Cup - they defeated Whitehawk to make it into the fourth qualifying round yesterday - second-placed Gosport seized the opportunity to move onto the same amount of points (22) as the table-toppers having played a game more.

But Gale is refusing to get carried away after his side's outstanding start to the campaign, although he could not be happier with the blistering beginning Boro have made this term.

The Gosport boss said: ‘It was another good win for us. The conditions were difficult but we came through and kept a clean sheet.

‘It could have been more with Matt Briggs having a goal ruled out for offside, which I'm still unsure whether it was, and Ryan Woodford's header the players were saying went over the line.

‘What we're doing is giving ourselves a real solid base and foundation to build from - but we're not going to get complacent.’

In the pouring rain, Tarbuck finally got himself on the scoresheet after a couple of earlier misses on 23 minutes.

Front man Wooden then added a second four minutes before the break as Boro took control.

Defender Ryan Woodford rose highest to head what he thought was a goal in the final 10 minutes as the Boro players claimed his effort had crossed the line, only for play to be continued.

Fellow centre-half Matt Briggs then poked home from a free-kick, although his effort was ruled out for offside.

Tarbuck struck in what was his first start since recovering from a groin injury. And Gale is delighted to see the attacker back available.

He said: ‘Bradley is a big player for us and he started the season really well.