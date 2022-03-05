Gosport Borough FC's show of support to the children of war-torn Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The club have confirmed half of the gate receipts taken from this afternoon's Southern League Premier South meeting with Hendon at Privett Park will go to the Unicef Emergency Appeal - Support Ukraine's Children.

Gosport's players have also stepped up, offering to donate a percentage of their match fee for the fixture against the London club to the worldwide appeal.

Ukraine has been ripped apart since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into the neighbouring country last month.

English clubs throughout the Premier League and Football League have been coming together, displaying the message of 'Football Stands Together' on a blue and yellow backdrop - the colours of the Ukrainian flag - on big screens at stadiums across the country since Russia started its invasion.

Now seventh-tier Gosport FC are doing what they can in a bit to offer some small support during some of Ukraine’s darkest days.

This is not the first time in recent years Gosport have come together to do their bit in the midst of a crisis.

The club were recognised for their 'Feed a Family in Need' appeal, which was launched amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gosport Borough FC are showing their support for the children of war-torn Ukraine Picture: Robin Jones

Boro used their Privett Park clubhouse to gather food and essential item donations before packaging goods into parcels and delivering them to those most in need within the town as the Covid-19 took a hold across the country.