Gosport Borough put 11 past 10-man Paulsgrove in thumping Portsmouth Senior Cup victory

Nick Dembele hit four goals in Gosport's win over Paulsgrove. Picture: Tom Phillips

Striker Nick Dembele struck four times as Boro demolished four divisions lower Hampshire Premier League Senior Division Grove in the first round tie at Privett Park.

Bradley Tarbuck fired in a quickfire early double while defender Harlain Mbayo, Bradley Lethbridge and substitutes Adam Poynton and Rory Williams completed the scoring for rampant Gosport.

But Paulsgrove, who had defender Charlie Moore shown a straight red card 17 minutes from time, did grab a spectacular goal with Jake Daniels expertly looping a free-kick over Ellis Grant from long range in the second half.

Tarbuck put Boro on their way to what turned out to be a thumping victory with a quickfire double inside the opening 13 minutes. The winger broke the deadlock, quickly getting out of his feet, then firing past Tommie Stanley on 11 minutes.

Number two for Gosport and Tarbuck followed less than 120 seconds later as he breezed past two players then fired superbly into the far corner.

A flurry of four goals in the space of five minutes arrived at the end of the first half to put Boro in complete command.

Hughes found the top corner with a thunderbolt from the right edge of the area to make it 3-0 five minutes before the break.

Preston Tee was harshly penalised for handball in the area after 42 minutes, with Dembele grabbing his first from the resulting spot-kick.

Defender Harlain Mbayo couldn't believe his fortune two minutes later as Stanley spilled the ball right at his feet and he poked home from close range.

There was still time for Gosport to add another before the half time whistle with Dembele grabbing his second after Stanley stopped his first attempt.

Gosport came racing out of the traps after the restart and Lethbridge found the net less 30 seconds into the second period.

Substitute Poynter got himself on the scoresheet, firing home from the edge of the area on 67 minutes, before Dembele hooked home to complete his hat-trick two minutes later.

It was Paulsgrove midfielder Jake Daniels who grabbed the goal of the night, looping a long range free-kick over Ellis Grant in the Gosport goal after 71 minutes.

Frustrations began to boil over for the visitors who had centre-back Charlie Moore dismissed as they were forced to see out the final 17 minutes with 10 men.

Boro then made it double figures on 78 minutes with Williams finding the far corner after being teed up by Dembele.

Gosport: Grant; Hughes, Mbayo, Casey, Rew, Wright, Huggins, Lethbridge, Lewis, Tarbuck, Dembele. Subs: Williams (Tarbuck, 45), Poynter (Lewis, 53), Wheeler (Huggins, 83), Briggs, Wooden.