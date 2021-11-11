Gosport Borough set to make three changes as run of home Southern League games continues

Ryan Woodford starts a three-game suspension this weekend. Picture: Tom Phillips

Defenders Ryan Woodford and Rory Williams and midfielder Theo Widdrington all started last weekend’s Premier South win against Beaconsfield at Privett Park.

But all miss the visit of third-bottom Merthyr Town, which is the second of Gosport’s five home league games in a six-match spell.

Centre half Woodford starts a three-game suspension for a red card in the stormy FA Trophy loss to Salisbury and left-back Williams is banned for one match after picking up five bookings.

Boss Shaun Gale must also make a central midfield change as Widdrington has been recalled by Hawks.

New signing Bedsente Gomis could well replace his former Westleigh Park colleague after international clearance was granted this week. The 33-year-old Gomis has not played competitively since a stint with Andorran Leaguers Sant Julia in the summer.

Harvey Rew and Luke Hallett, taken out of the starting XI last week, are itching for a recall while Matt Casey is a contender to replace Woodford at the heart of the back four.

Midfielder Joe Lea, though, won’t figure in the squad. ‘Joe’s been finding it hard to juggle all his coaching and playing,’ reported Gale. ‘He’s a really important player for us, but I’ve told him to take a couple of weeks break.

‘We’ve got to make three changes, but that means opportunities for others.

‘I’ve no qualms about putting anyone in - Harvey and Luke needed to come out last week, but this is a new game.

‘We’ve got good numbers - Elliott Wheeler and Billy Busari weren’t even in the squad last weekend.’

Third-placed Gosport are home again next Wednesday, to second-bottom Kings Langley, and after a trip to Taunton on November 20 host Swindon Supermarine (November 27) and rock bottom Wimborne (December 1) in the space of five days.

Based on league positions, the fixture list therefore has presented Boro with a good chance to cement themselves in the play-off zone. Though they are third, Met Police and Harrow have games in hand and are breathing down the back of their necks, while top two Farnborough and Hayes & Yeading haven’t dropped many points between them.

‘I can’t look any further than the Merthyr game,’ said Gale. ‘It will be a tough game, they’re in a false position.

‘Let’s get to Christmas and we’ll re-evaluate it from there.’