Matthew Briggs, right, on his Gosport Borough debut against Hungerford. Picture: Tom Phillips

Bradley Tarbuck's tidy finish 10 minutes from time ensured Boro claimed a 1-0 triumph over Danny Robinson's side at Privett Park.

It was the ideal response from Gosport, who suffered a surprise 4-3 defeat at Wessex League Premier Division Horndean the previous Tuesday.

However, Gale stressed results count for nothing in pre-season - and admitted his squad still have plenty to work on if they are to make the start to the Southern League Premier South season he hopes for.

Harry Kavanagh, left, in action for Gosport against Hungerford. Picture: Tom Phillips.

The Boro boss said: 'It was a good workout. It’s pre-season and results - we’ve all done it as managers - we’ve had pre-seasons where you’ve won every game and you don’t start the season well.

‘I wasn’t happy with a few things that happened (at Horndean) and the manner in which we played.

‘I was chuffed with the performance against a very good side (against Hungerford). I watched Hungerford last year and fair play to Danny he’s done a magnificent job there, he’s got a really strong squad, and even stronger this year.

‘Today was about having it like a league game - it was like a league game - which is what we both wanted.

‘I’m pleased, there’s still a lot to do, there’s still a lot we can work on and we can do a lot better, but it was good to come through another 90 minutes without picking up any injuries, a good performance and some good things out there.'

Gale brought on a Polish striker triallst for the second half against Hungerford.

The Boro boss felt he did 'okay' against National League South opponents - and is planning on having more of a look at him in the coming weeks.

Gale added: ‘He’s been playing in Poland at a decent level.

‘I felt sorry for him a little bit because he hasn’t done a pre-season, he’s been training on his own, it’s very hard to get up to speed.

‘That was a game played at decent tempo, but he did okay, he showed some decent touches and we’ll have a look and see.

‘He just wants to get training with someone, really. We’ve been back a month so he’s a month behind us and it’s hard to just come in and play.

‘He’s someone you look at, it’s not someone you turn a blind eye to because you don’t know.'