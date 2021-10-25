Gosport boss Gale could change a winning side for Southern League trip to Pompey’s FA Cup opponents Harrow Borough

Matt Casey was recalled to the starting XI as Gosport played three at the back in the win at Truro. Picture: Tom Phillips.

After a great 2-1 victory at Truro City at the weekend, third-placed Borough travel to a Harrow Borough side who have an FA Cup first round visit to Fratton Park on the horizon.

Harrow are one of the form sides in the SLPS, having reeled off three successive league wins in addition to dumping higher tier Chelmsford out of the FA Cup.

After losing four of their opening five league games, Harrow have won six of their last seven - the only blemish a 2-1 loss at Truro.

But Gosport have been boosted by their win at Truro - their eighth in 12 league games - which followed losses to the Met Police and Farnborough.

‘We're going into a tough, tough game on Tuesday at Harrow,’ insisted Gale.

‘They're doing well so they'll be buzzing, they've got a great FA Cup game coming up against Pompey and they're on the back of a great win.

'It's a tough place to go. I've got to make sure the boys are ready - possibly a different team (from Truro). A lot of energy was expelled, we had a long journey, so I've got to look at that, talk to my staff, and we'll sit down and try to pick what is the best team to go to Harrow and get something.’

Gale switched to a back three against Truro, bringing in the extra height of ex-Pompey centre half Matt Casey to help combat what he presumed would be the home side’s aerial threat.

Harrow’s main goal threat appears James Ewington, signed from Beaconsfield Town in the close season.

He has two hat-tricks to his name already - one in the league against Hartley Wintney and one against Chelmsford in the FA Cup.

Ewington was also on target in FA Cup victories over Chelmsford’s National League South rivals Welling United and Marlow. Though Marlow play at step 4, they hadn’t conceded a goal in their opening eight league and cup games of 2021/22 prior to losing 2-1 to Harrow.

Harrow triumphed 2-0 in their last two league games, Frank Keita netting both goals at Kings Langley and also scoring in a home win over struggling Wimborne.

Elsewhere, Mike Carter, Harry Kavanagh and Matt Paterson have recently had minutes for Gosport’s under-23s in the Hampshire Development League. Paterson and Brad Lethbridge scored in last Thursday’s 5-2 loss against Sholing.

'If I'm honest, Harry Kavanagh is probably the closest (to a return),’ said Gale. ‘He's younger than Pato and Carts - no disrespect - they've worked hard but Harry is younger, he's an athlete, so it suits him.