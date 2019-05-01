Gosport Borough have parted company with player-manager Craig McAllister.

And assistant boss Matt Tubbs has also departed Privett Park.

Former Eastleigh striker McAllister guided Borough to Southern League premier division south survival this season.

Gosport twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Metropolitan Police to avoid relegation on a dramatic final day.

But chairman Iain McInnes confirmed in a statement the managerial agreement had ‘come to a close.’

The statement read: ‘It’s with mutual regret that at a meeting between Craig McAllister, Matt Tubbs and I, we agreed that after a disappointing season, and an inadequate level of confidence for the upcoming campaign, it was in all parties interest to bring our managerial agreement to a close.

‘Football, of course, is a team game and measured rightly by results, but it's at that point that the ‘team’ shrinks in squad size and culpability.

‘Craig and Matt stepped in to take responsibility with the unfortunate and unavoidable departure of Ryan Northmore, for personal reasons, and for that I thank them wholeheartedly.

‘It was a decision I’m solely accountable for – and therefore I share with Macca and Tubbsy the appropriate responsibility.

‘Of course there’s disappointment and hurt from all parties at this juncture, but without hollow platitudes that normally abound in these circumstances, if we can all look in the mirror and say ‘we did our best’ that’s as good a place as anywhere to sign off.

‘I look forward to following both Macca & Tubbsy’s future progress and I’m sure you would wish me to express your best wishes for the future.

‘My task now is to put the disappointment behind me and I owe it to you all to make the right decisions going forward.

‘Thank you for your support this season, it was much appreciated by all here at GBFC.’