Grassroots footballer has to wait for almost two and a half hours for ambulance to arrive after suffering broken leg

Harvest striker Harry Byrne recuperating after the operation on his broken leg.

Harvest striker Harry Byrne suffered the injury after coming off worse in a 50-50 challenge with the Whitehill & Bordon keeper after seven minutes of Saturday’s Hampshire Premier League Cup tie at Front Lawn.

After eventually being taken to QA Hospital, Byrne - who previously played for Meon Milton in the Mid-Solent League - was put on ‘very strong painkillers and a consistent drip to maintain fluid levels.’

He underwent an operation on Sunday which involved ‘placing a large metal rod into the shin holding the bone in place.’

The tie was abandoned and will be replayed.

Harvest boss Steve Harris said: ‘It was a 50-50 challenge, nothing malicious.

‘Whitehill and Bordon were great - they’ve offered to do some fundraising, they’ve checked in asking how Harry is. They have shown some class.

‘We were told the ambulance could take around two hours, so the two managers and the two captains spoke to the referee and we agreed to call it off.

‘Harry’s been told 16 weeks, that’s four months, so we might see him back towards the end of the season.’