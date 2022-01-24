Stanlie Hopkins (second right, green shirt) has returned to action for Moneyfields - less than three months after being violently assaulted in a Cosham pub car park. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Moneyfields FC defender was the victim of a violent assault outside The Red Lion, Cosham, on October 25.

Hopkins, 27, spent a week at Southampton General Hospital recovering from horrific injuries to his chest and abdomen.

He received the all clear from his surgeon last Thursday to resume training. And, after attending a session that evening, he went on to complete 90 minutes for Moneyfields’ reserves against Liss Athletic in a Hampshire Premier League match two days later.

It was a successful return as well, with Moneyfields hammering Liss 9-1 at their Dover Road ground in Copnor to remain top of the Senior Division table on goal difference from Denmead.

‘It was brilliant to see Stanlie back,’ said reserve boss Lee Mould. ‘It’s been a huge boost not just for the reserves, but the whole club.

‘I’m really pleased for him. It was unreal to see him back enjoying his football again.

‘He’s never been away from the club, he’s been in the changing rooms for all the games recently.

‘I think a few (players) might have been surprised to see him turn up at training last Thursday, but I’ve kept in close contact with him. He’s been badgering me for some time to come back!

‘Initially Stan was going to be on the bench (against Liss) but he trained so well it was a collective decision to start him.

‘I know from when I was playing it’s easier to start a game than to come on as a sub.

‘We’ve gone from thinking it was touch and go (whether Hopkins survived the assault) to not expecting to see him again this season, to seeing him back in three months.’

An online Crowdfunding page was launched last October to raise money for Hopkins and his young family. Initially aiming to raise £1,000, the local football community rallied round and over £8,000 was pledged from almost 200 people.

Fellow Hampshire Premier League clubs Fleetlands and Hayling United donated £100 each, as did Baffins Milton Rovers and Sunday clubs The Meon and Freehouse. There was also an anonymous donation of £950.