Guessing game for Fareham Town with what to expect from visit to 'up and down' Hamble

Garry Moody is being rested for Fareham Town's trip to Hamble. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Reds romped to 8-0 and 7-0 triumphs in their past two league outings, which have both been against basement boys Hythe.

Fareham had not managed a Wessex Premier win prior to completing the double over the bottom-side.

But Stiles is hoping a return of 15 goals in their previous two outings provides the Reds with the perfect platform to build from as they head to 'up and down' Hamble Club tomorrow evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamble have had some impressive results so far, beating Brockenhurst 4-0 last time out while they recorded a draw with AFC Portchester on the opening-day.

However, they were also hammered 7-0 at Horndean and Stiles is unsure what to expect from them when the teams clash at Hamble.

The Reds boss said: ‘It’s a tough game (against Hamble), but we want to get a bit of a run together. We’ve had two good results and we want to carry on from that.

‘We’ve played a side who have been struggling and a bit and now we’re playing a side who - results have gone up and down - they’ve had a good win against Brockenhurst, they’ve had a good draw with Portchester but they’ve also been beaten quite well by Horndean.

‘They’re a side who can be up and down and we’ve got to make sure we’re not on the wrong side of a result against them.

‘They’re a bit up and down. They can beat better sides and they can lose to sides.

‘We don’t know what we’re going to get, we’ve got to go there and make sure we’re at our best.’

Stiles will once again rest attackers Josh Benfield and Garry Moody at Hamble, who have been struggling with leg injuries in recent weeks.