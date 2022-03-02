Harvest and Whiteley Wanderers involved in three-way tussle for Hampshire Premier League title

Bobby Read, right, was sent off for retaliation and now misses Harvest reserves' Mid-Solent League title decider on March 12. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The 2019/20 Mid-Solent League champions are one of three clubs that could realistically lift the Hampshire Premier League Division 1 South East silverware.

But to do so they would need leaders QK Southampton to draw both their games against fourth-placed Whiteley Wanderers, while winning their last two fixtures.

QK, though, will clinch the title if they beat Whiteley this weekend. But if Whiteley win their last three games, they will be crowned champions in their first season of Hampshire Premier League football.

Harvest’s two games are home to Broughton on Saturday and on Monday, March 14 against Meon Milton - both at Front Lawn.

Harvest maintained their title chance with a superb 5-1 home win over second-placed Upham last weekend.

They stormed into a 4-1 interval lead thanks to goals from Jay Kane (2), Mychal Griffin and Jacob Palmer. Louis Hounvio added a fifth in the second half before Harvest sub Bobby Read was sent off for retaliation late on.

It could be a costly red card as the striker now serves a three-game ban for violent conduct, ruling him out of Harvest Reserves’ Mid-Solent League title decider against Mob Albion on March 12.

Whoever wins that game are crowned champions, while a draw would see Burrfields win the title.

‘I’ve always said when we’ve got our full squad we’re a match for any club at our level,’ claimed Harvest boss Steve Harris.

‘Player availability is good now - we controlled the game from start to finish.

‘I’d imagine QK will win the league and good luck to them, they’re the best side we’ve played this season. They deserve to be top, they play good football.’

A top two finish could well clinch promotion for Harvest, and Harris is desperate to get into the top flight.

‘The frustrating thing about this league is the standard of pitches. They’re not at a level for county football.

‘If the standard of pitches is better, the standard of football is better.

‘It’s frustrating because we had to jump through hoops to get Front Lawn and have ended up paying £160 every home game for the pitch.’