Harvest ‘buzzing’ for away cup ties after goal-laden weekend for Hampshire Premier League and Mid-Solent League teams

Harvest (pink) in action during their 9-1 Mid-Solent League hammering of Portchester Rovers. Picture: Kevin Shipp

The Hampshire Premier League Division 1 South East side travel to take on Southern League club Hartley Wintney’s reserves in the Hampshire Trophy this Saturday.

Then, next Tuesday, they have a shorter trip to Cams Alders to face three tiers higher Fareham Town in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

A third cup tie, at home to divisional rivals Headley in the HPL Cup, is also on their agenda in November.

Harvest boss Steve Harris admits confidence is high - especially after last weekend’s 12-0 home caning of Clarendon at Front Lawn.

Harris says the whole club are currently on a high, with the newly-formed reserves top of the Mid-Solent League Division 1 table after hammering Portchester Rovers 9-1.

‘The lads are buzzing for Fareham, that’s the big one,’ he remarked. ‘It’s a chance to play under lights at a good ground, and we have to believe we can win.

‘But all our heads are turned to Saturday first, and we’ll look forward to Fareham after that.

‘We’re all going up on a coach to Hartley Wintney, so we’ll make a day of it.

‘Any reserve side of a team playing at their level (Southern League Premier South) will be a decent team.’

Wintney’s A team play in the top flight of the Aldershot & District League and have won three of their four games so far.

Michael Granger bagged four goals, including a first minute opener, as Harvest thrashed Clarendon.

Jay Kane - who was ‘outstanding’ according to his manager - plundered a first half treble as Harvest netted seven times in the opening 45 minutes.

Charlie Deluchi, Remmi Cake, Jordan Garner, Peter Hunt and sub Harry Lee completed the rout.

It was the side’s second double-figure home league win in three games, having lifted the curtain on 2021/22 by swamping Michelmersh 11-0.