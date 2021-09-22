Hawks 6 Winchester City 0 - six different scorers as hosts ease into Hampshire Senior Cup third round

Sam Magri finishes off a fine team move to grab Hawks' third goal against Winchester City. Picture: Dave Haines

The dominant hosts had six different scorers in the second round tie with Manny Adebowale, Tommy Wright, Sam Magri, Alex Wall - his third in two games - substitute Scott Rendell and James Roberts all finding the net against their Southern League Division One South opponents.

It was another welcome cup confidence boost for Hawks - in a competition they've won three times in the past five seasons – after putting five past Beaconsfield in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Hawks made four changes from the side who dumped Beaconsfield out of the FA Cup at the weekend. Paul Doswell handed starts to Manny Adebowale, Paul Rooney, Tommy Wright and goalkeeper Charlie Searle, who replaced Ross Worner, Oscar Gobern, Billy Clifford and Josh Passley.

Manny Adebowale netted for Hawks against Winchester City. Picture: Dave Haines

Hawks made the perfect start against their two divisions lower opponents, going ahead after three minutes. Winchester failed to clear James Roberts' inswinging free-kick and towering centre-back Adebowale was on hand to head home.

Wright then doubled the home side's advantage five minutes later as he drilled home from just outside the area.

Hawks were in complete command and added a third with a fine team goal on 21 minutes. Numerous passes were completed before Magri, operating in a full-back role, slotted past Ryan Pryce after being played in behind by Abdulai Baggie to cap a superb move.

Winchester did cause a couple of moments of concern for Hawks with Charlie Searle quickly out to smother Oli Bailey after he'd got in behind. Then, Greg Peel could only fire over on the turn having been picked out by Adam Grange.

Wall then got in on the act a minute before the break, firing home with his left foot after Pryce had made a mess of coming to collect Roberts' cross.

Hawks showed no sign of letting up after the restart with Wright and McCarthy both firing shots wide of goal while Pryce did well to keep out two fierce strikes from Wall.

A deserved fifth for the hosts did come 18 minutes from time with substitute Rendell tapping home from Joe Newton's pinpoint cross.

Hawks’ ruthless approach continued and Roberts became the sixth different scorer of the evening after 82 minutes to round off the scoring.