Hawks aiming to end the only unbeaten league record left in the top six tiers of English football

They welcome Ebbsfleet United to Westleigh Park (7.45pm) for what is undoubtedly the match of the National League South campaign so far.

Fleet have rattled off 11 wins in their 14 games so far, yet could be overtaken at the top if Dartford, who have played more games, beat Welling tonight.

Hawks, for their part, recorded their 10th win in 14 NLS outings at Cheshunt on Saturday.

Hawks captain Joe Oastler celebrates after scoring in his side's 4-2 win over Ebbsfleet last February. Between them, the two clubs have only lost five of their subsequent 48 regular season NLS fixtures. Picture by Dave Haines

Paul Doswell’s side have only suffered one league loss so far, and that was to a late, late Oxford City goal at Westleigh Park on October 22.

Hawks would draw level with Fleet if they can end their unbeaten run.

Doswell is not remotely surprised by the start Ebbsfleet have made. ‘Their chairman has backed them well - they have 26 full-time pros.

‘They are a very well organised club, which wasn’t the case two or three years ago.

‘They are geared up for the next level. They are a good side with good players, of a level that their budget gets you.

‘There are plenty of teams in our who can give them a game, but their strength in depth is a massive difference.

‘They have 26 full-time pros and we’re carrying 18 tops. A lot of teams at our level, when you get to players (number) 14-18 they are youngsters.

‘If they get up to the National League, they will have deserved it. But what’s a massive budget at our level will only be a mid-table budget in the National League - there’s clubs there wealthier than you find in League One and League Two.

‘I’m not surprised (at how well Ebbsfleet have started). I’m a bit surprised at how well we’ve done given all the injuries. But I said last season we had a good side before it was ripped apart by injuries.’

Strikers Danny Wright and Jason Prior are still being seen on a weekly basis by a chiropractor in Fareham.

‘They still have shooting pains in their hammies (hamstrings), backs and calves,’ reported Doswell. ‘The chiropractor said it was a two-three week programme.’

Prior started at Chesham with Wright coming on in the second half, roles that could be reversed when Ebbsfleet visit.

Josh Passley is available again after serving a one-game ban, but Benny Read could keep his starting place at right-back after impressing at Cheshunt.

Hawks are aiming for the third successive NLS victory over Fleet, after completing a double last term with a 4-2 home win on February 19.

Since then, Fleet have won 21 of their 28 regular season fixtures, losing just two. But Hawks have only suffered three defeats in their last 28 NLS matches, winning 16 and drawing nine.

Tommy Wright is available after a two-game ban when Hemel visit at the weekend, with Jamie Collins potentially back from injury next week and Paul Rooney the week after.

In addition, Sam Magri - ‘a crucial player, one of the best centre halves in the league’ - is set to play a third game for Gosport Borough at Beaconsfield this weekend. Then, all being well, he will return to Hawks and be available for selection.

‘The plan is to have Sam back for November 12,’ said Doswell, with Hawks at home to Dulwich Hamlet that day after a midweek trip to Taunton next Tuesday.

This coming Sunday is a year to the day since Magri last played for Hawks, suffering an ACL injury in the 4-0 FA Cup first round defeat at Charlton Athletic.

