Hawks given tough away trip in FA Trophy to National League South rivals

Paul Doswell’s men have been handed a second round trip to National League South rivals Welling United on November 19.

It is the second time that Hawks will have visited the Kent club this season, following a 2-2 league draw in September.

Jason Prior grabbed an 87th minute leveller that day with Hawks down to 10 men following the dismissal of Billy Clifford.

Flashback - Jason Prior celebrates after scoring Hawks' late leveller at Welling on September 24. Picture by Dave Haines

Eighth-placed Welling are currently 10 points adrift of third-placed Hawk in the NLS table, having played a game more.

They ended a run of six league matches without a win - albeit four of them were drawn - with a 1-0 home win over Hungerford at the weekend.

The Wings were without former Hawks loanee striker Stefan Payne and ex-Pompey midfielder James Dunne for that game.

Both were serving suspensions after being sent off in the previous Saturday’s superb 1-1 draw at table-topping Ebbsfleet.

Payne was dismissed before half-time, for dissent, while Dunne saw red seven minutes from time.

Payne has netted five league goals for Welling this season after being released by Chesterfield in the summer.

The furthest Hawks have progressed in the FA Trophy since Doswell took over is the fifth round in 2020/21. Back then, they suffered an agonising penalty shoot-out loss to Notts County at a deserted Westleigh Park.

This season marks the 20th anniversary of Hawks reaching the Trophy semi-finals for the first time. In 2002/23 they lost 2-1 on aggregate in the last four to Tamworth.

Tamworth won the Southern League Premier Division title that season, with Hawks finishing eighth.

Hawks also reached the semi-finals of the Trophy in 2013/14, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Hampshire rivals Gosport Borough.

Last season Hawks’ Trophy run ended at the first hurdle when they went down 1-0 at NLS rivals Slough Town.