Hawks are held on dramatic day at lowly Welling United - but come away with a winning feeling

And Collins was full of praise for substitute Jake Andrews, whose stunning last-gasp effort ensured Paul Doswell's troops salvaged a 2-2 draw from their trip to London.

James Roberts had fired play-off chasing Hawks ahead in the first-half, only for Dipo Akinyemi's penalty and Ade Shokunbi’s goal to turn the game on its head after the restart.

Heading into stoppage-time, it looked as though Chippenham were going to leapfrog the seventh-placed visitors into the play-off places on superior goal difference with their 2-0 win over Dulwich Hamlet.

Jake Andrews puts his finger to his mouth after netting Hawks' last-gasp leveller at Welling United Picture: Dave Haines

Yet Andrews struck some five minutes into time added on to ensure the Hawks remain a point clear of eighth-placed Chippneham in the play-offs with just three games left to play.

Player-coach Collins said: ‘If you score a goal with the last kick of the game, it feels like a win. We conceded one at the death earlier in the season against Tonbridge and it felt like a loss - but obviously (against Welling) it's a great emotion.

‘What a finish as well (from Jake Andrews), I've got to say – but getting the fans walking past the changing room at the end of the game banging on the wall and singing - they were probably disappointed 30 seconds before the end of the game - it's a great feeling.

‘I think on the run we've been on, we're in a great place. I'd just like to give another shout-out to Jake Andrews. He came on the other day (against Eastbourne) - I know it was against nine-men - but assisted come on today and obviously scored. I think every time he comes on he makes a big impact so well done to him.

Jake Andrews' spectacular strike which snatched a point for Hawks right at the last against Welling United Picture: Dave Haines

‘I think we're in a place where the lads know what we're playing for, they never give up, and it showed again today.’

When Roberts cut inside and curled home his first goal for the club since November on 28 minutes, it looked as though the Hawks were heading for a seventh win in their previous 12 league outings.

But second-bottom Welling would turn things around, first levelling through Akinyemi's spot-kick after 58 minutes, then Shokunbi's fine finish made it 2-1 with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

At that point, Hawks were heading for a surprise defeat at former Northern Ireland international Warren Feeney's side. But, following his introduction on 77 minutes, Andrews’ spectacular strike deep in stoppage-time ensured it ended 2-2.

James Roberts celebrates after firing Hawks ahead at Welling United Picture: Dave Haines

Collins added: ‘I thought first-half we were unbelievable. For an away performance, I think they had maybe once chance, we've had two or three (chances) probably.

‘I thought second-half we didn't do what we done first-half. We didn't get the ball down and play as much as we wanted to, we probably played into their hands a little bit by keep going long - they're a threat from set-pieces, they're a very big team - we gave away a penalty and four or five of the lads said their second goal was two years off the pitch.