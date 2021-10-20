Hawks boss Doswell: We summoned up our inner Tyson Fury to produce stunning FA Cup win over Torquay

Hawks' Billy Clifford and Torquay's Connor Lemonheigh-Evans battle for possession as the rain lashes down at Westleigh Park. Picture: Martyn White

The hosts came from 1-2 down to win 4-2 and record only the club’s sixth higher division FA Cup scalp in their 23-year history.

Doswell, like virtually everyone in the ground, was gobsmacked that the Gulls led at the interval having been outplayed for the first 40 minutes.

But as they did twice in the initial fourth qualifying round tie in Devon last Saturday, Hawks showed their character and fought back - this time going on to claim a famous success.

‘We used the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder analogy before the game and at half-time,’ revealed Doswell.

‘We told the players Wilder had knocked down Fury twice (in their recent World Heavyweight title clash) but Fury had then won the next few rounds and the fight.

‘We said to the players ‘go out and do the same thing’.

‘It was an absolutely incredible performance in the second half - one of the best I’ve ever seen from any of my teams.

‘We bossed the whole game apart from two minutes in the first half. We didn’t stop being on top.’

A key moment in a pulsating cup tie came on 65 minutes when midfielder Jake McCarthy made it 2-2 with a stunning leveller.

‘The technique to do that,’ said Doswell. ‘49 times out of 50 it would have ended up in the Westleigh car park. What a strike it was,

‘Bairdy (assistant Ian Baird) said after that ‘the next goal wins’ and if they (Torquay) got it it could be a long way back.’

Regarding the red card for Gulls sub Dan Martin, Doswell quipped: ‘It was virtually an assault on Tommy Wright. If he had done that in the street he’d be off to prison!’

The boss added: ‘It’s a fantastic night - easily the best I’ve had here. I’m so pleased for the board who worked so hard during the pandemic to make sure there was still a club.

‘I’m pleased for the fans and hopefully we can take 500 or 600 to Charlton, and I’m pleased for the players as this was their night.