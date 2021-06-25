Hawks boss Paul Doswell delighted with his ‘fantastic four’ strike options following Abdulai Baggie’s arrival

New Hawks signing Abdulai Baggie, left, in action for Eastleigh last season. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Baggie, 29, has become the latest attacker to move to Westleigh Park this summer after being released by National League Eastleigh.

The pacy Sierra Leone international joins Alex Wall and James Roberts in joining Hawks in the close season. And, with striker Tommy Wright remaining at the club, Doswell believes he's got all the ingredients required in attack.

And the Hawks boss is backing 'great signing' Baggie to be an arrival the supporters really take to.

Doswell said: 'When you look at the strikers we’ve got, it’s Roberts (James), it’s Tommy (Wright), Alex Wall and Baggie - it’s four fantastic options for me. Over the season they’re going to be utilised a lot.

‘In essence, he would tell you his best slot is as a winger, he’s very good as a number 10 as well, and he’s also a second striker.

‘If we’re playing three up front then clearly that’s an area for him to get into the team.

‘I don’t think he’ll just get caught up in one system, he’s a lad who can play two or three positions across the frontline.

‘What he brings you is that excitement for the crowd, he’s one that gets bums off seats, he’s very quick and he can finish.

‘One of his jobs, as he’s said, he’s been brought in here to score and assist goals and also entertain the crowd. He’s a great signing for the football club.'

Baggie, who came through the ranks at Reading, is Hawks' eighth signing of the summer.