Hawks boss Paul Doswell, left, with new signing Paul Rooney. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

And Doswell is excited at the prospect of seeing just how good the Irishman can become.

Rooney becomes Hawks' fifth signing of the summer, committing to a two-year deal after leaving Dover.

He arrives with a good pedigree having had spells at both Millwall and Colchester after leaving Ireland in the summer of 2016.

Unfortunately for Rooney, 24, he failed to make a breakthrough in the Football League - making just a solitary appearance for Millwall and Colchester respectively.

However, Doswell is in no doubt as to the calibre of player he has captured for Hawks' National League South promotion push.

And the Hawks boss says he's looking forward to helping Rooney make the improvements required to eventually get back into the professional game in the future.

Doswell said: ‘I watched him play the first dozen games for Dover this season and he played midfield in the main and he was very, very good.

‘He’s got a professional background having been at Millwall and Colchester as well.

‘I think he’s only touched the surface of how good he can be, there’s more to come from Paul Rooney, we’re looking forward to working with him and trying to get the best out of him.

‘I think the biggest thing that excites me is there is loads and loads more improvement with him. He’s a good enough player as it is but I do believe - especially working three days a week with him - it’ll give us that opportunity to make him even better.’

Doswell believes all of his summer additions share the same excitement as him about mounting a promotion push next term.

He feels Rooney is no different - and also has the added hunger to want to prove himself in England after a largely frustrating time in this country so far in his career.

Doswell said: ‘I think he’s got enough games on his CV in terms of knowing this league and knowing this level, but not enough games to have lots of miles on the clock – he’s a young 24 in that regard.

‘He’s also excited to come to this football club. We’re being quite apparent in what we’re trying to achieve this season, which is to get promoted.

‘All the lads who are coming here are not coming here for any other reason than trying to achieve that aim.

‘I think they’re as excited about the project as what we are.