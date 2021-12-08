Hawks boss Paul Doswell handed six-game National League South touchline ban and ordered to attend face-to-face FA education course
Hawks boss Paul Doswell has been slapped with a six-game touchline suspension by the FA following an altercation during last season's National League South meeting with Ebbsfleet United.
And Doswell must also attend a face-to-face FA education course after being charged with breaching both FA rules E3.1 and E3.2.
In a fiery meeting between the teams at Westleigh Park in February - a game which Hawks ran out 2-1 victors - both Doswell and Fleet boss Dennis Kutrieb were shown red cards after things got heated on the touchline.
The management rivals came face to face on the touchline during the match as tempers boiled over between members of management staff from both teams.
An FA charge stated Doswell's rule breach: ‘Breach of FA Rule E3.1 - It is alleged that in or around the 42nd minute of the fixture, the participants language and/or behaviour was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper, contrary to Rule E3.1. It is further alleged that this breach of FA Rule E3.1 is an “aggravated breach” as defined in Rule E3.2, as it included a reference (express or implied) to nationality.’
Doswell's touchline ban is restricted to National League South games only and started in the Hawks' home draw with Dulwich Hamlet last week.
He will remain in the stands for upcoming matches with Eastbourne Borough, Hemel Hempstead and the home and away meetings with Dorking Wanderers over the festive period.
Hawks faced off with Ebbsfleet at The Kuflink Stadium this season back in August, running out 2-1 victors thanks to strikes from Tommy Wright and Scott Rendell.