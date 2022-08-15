Hawks could face former striker Alex Wall as they bid for first-ever National League South victory at Dartford

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old’s sole season at Westeigh Park was interrupted by injury and he rarely managed a good run of games.

Released at the end of 2021/22, he subsequently joined National League South rivals Dartford for a third time.

Wall started on the bench last weekend as the Darts made it two wins from two league games with a 2-1 home win over Cheshunt.

Alex Wall in action for Hawks against Maidstone last season. Picture by Dave Haines

One-time Weymouth striker Pierre Fonkeu netted both goals - he had also scored twice in a 2-0 season-opening win at Bath - while Crawley loanee Davide Rodari also started up front.

On the wing was Luke Coulson, who has been a National League regular for Bromley in recent years.

Wall has been restricted to two sub appearances so far, but boss Alan Dowson is confident he will be a ‘big presence’ for the club.

After the opening day win at Bath, Dowson told Kent Online: ‘Alex is fit now but he can’t get in the team at the minute as he’s missed a lot of pre-season, but he will do.

‘Everyone thinks he’s going to be a write-off with his injuries and everyone thinks he’s going to get injured every single week.

‘He’s getting written off by a lot of people but I haven’t written him off and I think he’ll get goals and be a big presence for us.’

Dartford boasted one of the best home records in the NLS last term, losing just twice - to champions Maidstone and Braintree, both in April.

Hawks claimed a 1-1 draw at Princes Park last season, with - ironically - Wall on target for the visitors.

Boss Paul Doswell said: ‘I was happy with an away point, but I never go into an away match looking for a point. I always want to win.

‘Dartford are an excellent club, well funded, they have an excellent manager in Alan Dowson, they have kept eight players from last season who would get into most teams in this league.

‘But I will still be going there expecting to win, because I believe in my players.’

Full back Josh Passley, who started on the bench at Braintree, is unavailable for the trip to Kent.

It will be Prior’s final game before a three-game suspension, taking in home games with Dover and Farnborough and a visit to Hampton & Richmond.

Hawks have not beaten Dartford in five games during Doswell’s time at the club, a run that includes the 2-1 play-off semi-final loss in July 2020.

Going further back, Hawks’ only win in their last 11 fixtures against the Darts came in March 2016 when James Hayter’s double resulted in a 2-0 home success.