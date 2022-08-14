Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker was shown a straight red in the 19th minute for kicking out after two home defenders had landed on top of him while challenging for possession.

James Roberts fired Hawks ahead before half-time but the hosts grabbed a more than deserved leveller in the second half.

Only a superb display from keeper Ross Worner kept the visitors in the National League South fixture in Essex.

Jason Prior, left, was sent off in the first half as Hawks drew at Braintree. Picture by Dave Haines

‘It was one of those days where you’re glad to come away with a point,’ said Hawks boss Paul Doswell.

‘The remaining 10 players were magnificent to be honest, on a day as hot as it was.’

Regarding the sending off, Doswell said: ‘The ball was played into Jason’s feet and their two centre halves barged into him, they fell on top of him and wouldn’t get off.

‘Jason’s flicked out a foot and the referee has shown him an instant red card, even though their centre halves wouldn’t get off him.

‘It was disappointing - there’s no common sense anymore.

‘The sending off changed everything.’

Despite a numerical disadvantage, Roberts opened the scoring with a trademark stunning finish - curling a shot into the top corner.

‘At the start of the second half we could have had two more,’ said Doswell. ‘Danny Wright’s headed over and James is through one on one and the keeper’s made a worldy save.

‘Against that, if I told you Ross Worner was our man of the match by a country mile that gives you an indication (of how the game went). He pulled off six saves he had no right to make.

‘A draw was the minimum they (Braintree) deserved, they were a good side.’