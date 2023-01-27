Hawks could field three debutants as they return to National League South action after weather-enforced break

Teddy Sharman-Lowe will make his Hawks debut against Hampton & Richmond Borough tomorrow. Picture by Dave Haines

The club’s last three league fixtures have all been postponed - at Farnborough, Dover and St Albans.

Hawks’ last outing was a 3-1 home win over Braintree on January 7. Since then, boss Paul Doswell has brought in Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Tyrell Miller-Rodney and Sam Matthews.

Sharman-Lowe has been signed on loan from Chelsea until the of the season, following goalkeeper Brad House’s recall by Sutton United. He will become the fourth player to appear in goal for the club in a league game this season when Hampton & Richmond visit Westleigh Park tomorrow - the injured Ross Worner and Charlie Searle (now full-time at AFC Totton) are the others.

Midfielder Miller-Rodney was lured from Hampton, where he was playing on a non-contract basis.

Winger Matthews is the latest addition, the club having only announced his arrival yesterday - two days after setting up two goals for Mo Faal in a 2-2 friendly draw at Sutton’s training ground.

Matthews will provide competition for attacking pair Faal and James Roberts, rather than central strikers Jason Prior and Danny Wright.

But with Faal (14) and Roberts (11) among the leading nine scorers in the division, Matthews cannot expect to be an instant first choice.

In addition, centre half Joash Nembhard is expected to return to the starting XI for the first time since suffering a broken bone in his foot in mid-October.

With Ben Shroll having made his second debut for the club against Braintree as a second half sub, following his loan move from Aldershot, and with Wright now fit again after a knee injury, Hawks’ squad is certainly looking refreshed ahead of their remaining 21 NLS fixtures.

Like Miller-Rodney, Shroll could also provide inside info on Hampton, having had a spell on loan there earlier in the campaign.

Having won three times since Hawks last played, leaders Ebbsfleet United are now eight points ahead of Doswell’s men having played two games more.

Hawks in turn are five points adrift of second-placed Dartford, but have three matches in hand.

‘It’s going to be tough to win it,’ Doswell confessed. ‘But we’ve always said if we don’t win it, at least finish second - then we’d be at home in the play-off semi-final and final.

‘At this moment in time we’re one of three clubs that could win it, and that’s all you can ask for.’

Hawks’ title ambitions would no doubt be improved if they could win at Ebbsfleet next weekend (February 4). Before that, though, they must take on Hampton - who have only tasted victory once in their last 11 league outings - and travel to Taunton Town next Tuesday.

Behind the scenes, meanwhile, Hawks have been busy sending out emails to people on their database, as well as posters to local schools and putting them up in their immediate catchment area.

Anyone seeing an email or poster can scan a promotional code into their mobile phone, which if shown at the turnstiles tomorrow can result in a reduced matchday adult admission price of £8 - down from the usual £15 cost.

