Bournemouth role sees Havant & Waterlooville captain call time on his career

The Hawks have suffered a huge setback with the news that Brian Stock is quitting the club at the start of the new year.

It has been a difficult decision for the 37-year-old Westleigh Park captain.

He will be leaving to take up a coaching position with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Stock admits he found it tough to call time on his playing career.

He said: ‘Retiring from football are probably the hardest words I have had to say.

‘I have had a fantastic career but it is time to move on.

‘The opportunity at Bournemouth is one that doesn't come around very often.

‘It provides a whole new dimension and experience.

‘There are a lot of different scenarios that I had to consider such as what might happen if I got injured.

‘It is time to consider what I am going to do for the next 20 years.

‘I always said that when I did go out I wanted it to be on my terms.

‘This way I feel comfortable with it.’

It leaves manager Lee Bradbury with a massive void to fill in the midfield.

The timing certainly isn’t ideal with the Hawks fighting to get clear of relegation trouble in the National League.

Bradbury understands it was a decision Stock had to make, though.

The Hawks boss said: ‘Ideally I would have liked him to stay until the end of this season.

‘I can fully understand, however, that he has to make the best decision going forward for him and his family.

‘It is a big blow and it doesn't make our job of staying in the National League any easier.

‘He is probably the most influential signing I have made for the Hawks

‘Both on and off the field he has led by example.

‘He played a huge part in our two successive promotions and getting us into the National League.

‘Everyone has huge respect for him as a person and what he has achieved in his career.

‘With (centre-back) Paul Robinson injured as well it means we will be missing a lot of experience.

‘Between them they have played more than 1,000 games.’

Stock is set to play his final game against Barrow at Westleigh Park on January 5.

