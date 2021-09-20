Hawks handed home FA Cup draw against National League South rivals Billericay Town

Striker Alex Wall, centre, struck twice in Hawks' FA Cup win over Beaconsfield on Saturday. Picture: Dave Haines

Paul Doswell's men, who defeated Southern League Premier South side Beaconsfield 5-3 in the previous round on Saturday, are two wins away from making into the first round proper for the second season running.

Last term, Hawks were stunned by lowly Marine and missed out on a massive third round meeting with Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

But the Westleigh Park outfit will be looking to progress in this season's competition against struggling Billericay.

Kevin Watson's men have picked up just a point from their opening five National League South matches but did beat league rivals Braintree on Saturday to make it through to face Hawks.