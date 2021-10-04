Hawks handed tricky FA Cup trip to National League Torquay United as final hurdle to reaching first round proper
Hawks will have to defeat National League opposition if they are to reach the FA Cup first round proper for the second successive season.
Paul Doswell's men have been handed an away tie in the fourth qualifying round at fifth-tier Torquay United.
Hawks made it through to the competition's final qualifying round courtesy of a 3-2 home win over National League South rivals Billericay on Saturday.
But they will now have to overcome a Torquay side sitting 20 places above them in the pyramid if they are to get to the first round proper.
The meeting will be the first time the clubs have met in any competition, with the Gulls dropping out of the Football League as recently as 2014.
Torquay manager Gary Johnson has a wealth of experience as a manger, having taken charge of Yeovil, Bristol City, Peterborough and Northampton all in the Football League.
The tie, to be played at the Gulls' Plainmoor ground, will take place on the weekend of October 16.