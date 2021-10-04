Hawks handed tricky FA Cup trip to National League Torquay United as final hurdle to reaching first round proper

Hawks boss Paul Doswell. Picture: Dave Haines

Paul Doswell's men have been handed an away tie in the fourth qualifying round at fifth-tier Torquay United.

But they will now have to overcome a Torquay side sitting 20 places above them in the pyramid if they are to get to the first round proper.

The meeting will be the first time the clubs have met in any competition, with the Gulls dropping out of the Football League as recently as 2014.

Torquay manager Gary Johnson has a wealth of experience as a manger, having taken charge of Yeovil, Bristol City, Peterborough and Northampton all in the Football League.