Hawks have the momentum as fascinating race for remaining National League play-off place hots out

Manny Duku celebrates scoring Hawks' winner at play-off rivals Dulwich Hamlet earlier this month. Picture: Dave Haines

Paul Doswell’s men are one of seven clubs separated by just six points all realistically chasing the final play-off spot.

The title race looks between Maidstone and Dorking, though third-placed Dartford can’t be totally ruled out.

Elsewhere, Ebbsfleet, Eastbourne Borough and Oxford City all look to have booked a play-off spot.

Then and now - how the National League South table has changed since Hawks embarked on their unbeaten run

But after that, it’s anyone’s guess as to who could finish seventh.

Back in early February, the prospect of Hawks being involved in the play-off reckoning appeared fanciful at best.

They were languishing in 14th, nine points adrift of the top seven, after a run of nine games without a win – only one off equalling an unwanted club record. But four wins and three draws in their last seven games has rekindled hopes.

Indeed, of the six clubs placed seventh to 12th, they are in better form than anyone else - having picked up 12 points from six games.

Remarkably, five of the other six clubs with at least one eye on the play-offs are marooned in the bottom eight of the NLS form table!

On February 12, St Albans (currently 8th) stood seven points ahead of Hawks with two games in hand. But they have taken only one point from a possible 18 and are above Hawks, who have a game in hand, on goal difference only.

Dulwich (7th) remain in the play-offs despite only banking five points from six matches, a run that includes a home loss to Hawks.

Chippenham (11th) have also taken just five points from 18, while Hungerford (9th) and Slough (13th) have banked just six.

After Hawks (10th), Hemel Hempstead (12th) have the second best form over the last six games, with eight points.

Of the teams placed seventh-12th, Hawks have fewer remaining games against top 10 clubs than anyone else. That doesn’t mean they have the easier run-in, though – witness Billericay’s performance in the 2-2 draw at Westleigh Park last weekend.

On paper, Hawks’ toughest game of the season is this weekend at leaders Maidstone. After that, the only other game v top 10 opposition (as it stands) is home to Eastbourne on Easter Monday.

Chippenham appear to have the hardest run-in; of their last eight games, seven are against top 10 teams - including a final day trip to Hawks.

Slough are play-off outsiders, with five of their last eight games away and matches against three of the top five to come. Their last four trips, though, are to clubs currently in the bottom seven.

While the battle for the play-offs hots up, it’s a similar situation at the other end of the table.

Only the bottom club is relegated, with Chelmsford having been sucked into a scrap alongside fast-improving Billericay, Welling, Bath and Tonbridge. Only three points separate the bottom five.

Incredibly, Chelmsford sat two places above Hawks on February 12 but have suffered seven successive defeats since.

The NLS is boosted from 21 to 24 clubs next season, with Dover and Weymouth looking shoo-ins to come down from the National League.

The champions of the Isthmian League - almost certainly Worthing - and the Southern League Premier South - Taunton, Met Police, Hayes & Yeading or Farnborough - will also be coming up.

Throw in the two play-off winners from the Isthmian and the Southern League and that completes the six new teams for 2022/23.

If Aldershot end up being relegated from the National League as well - unlikely, but not impossible given they have only picked up one point in six games - then one of the Essex clubs will have to be moved into the National League North for next season.

REMAINING GAMES

Dulwich Hamlet (7th), 46 pts)

Home: Oxford City (6th), Tonbridge (17th), Hemel (12th)

Away: Bath (18th), Ebbsfleet (4th), Chippenham (11th), Dorking (2nd)

St Albans (8th, 45 pts)

Home: Chelmsford (20th), Dorking (2nd), Tonbridge (17th)

Away: Hungerford (9th), Hampton (16th), Dartford (3rd), Oxford (6th)

Hungerford (9th, 45pts)

Home: St Albans (8th), Bath (18th), Welling (21st), Dorking (2nd)

Away: Ebbsfleet (4th), Oxford (6th), Hampton (16th), Chippenham (11th)

Hawks (10th, 45 pts)

Home: Braintree (14th), Eastbourne (5th), Hampton & Richmond (16th), Chippenham (11th).

Away: Maidstone (1st), Bath (18th), Welling (21st), Hemel Hempstead (12th)

Chippenham (11th, 43 pts)

Home: Maidstone (1st), Oxford (6th), Dulwich (7th), Hungerford (9th)

Away: Billericay (20th), Dorking (2nd), Ebbsfleet (4th), Hawks (10th)

Hemel Hempstead (12th, 42 pts)

Home: Chelmsford (19th), Hampton (16th), Maidstone (1st), Hawks (10th)

Away: Dartford (3rd), Slough (13th), Braintree (14th), Dulwich (7th)

Slough (13th, 40 pts)

Home: Eastbourne (5th), Hemel (12th), Dartford (3rd)